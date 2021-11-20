After a warm and dry week in Colorado, Saturday is shaping up to deliver some much needed moisture.
OpenSnow.com is calling for up to six inches of snow in the northern and central mountains by Saturday evening. The area could see times of intense snow, and times of no snow through the day, the report said.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered rain and snow showers are possible along the Palmer Divide. "No major accumulations are expected, but light slushy accumulations are possible," the service said in a tweet.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers after 4 PM in Denver on Saturday. This is followed by a mostly sunny start to the week, and a slight chance for rain and snow showers on Wednesday, the service forecasted.
All weather statements are subject to change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
