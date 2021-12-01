If you're looking for a great way to enjoy winter in Colorado without having to hit the slopes, ice skating might be for you. It's easy to find a scenic spot under the stars to skate in the Centennial State.
Here's a list of six spots sure to please this winter:
1. The Old Town Square (Fort Collins)
The Old Town Square ice skating rink in downtown Fort Collins reopened for the season on November 24, expected to stay open through February 5.
This year, admission and ice-skate rentals are free.
2. Skate in the Park (Colorado Springs)
The 'Skate in the Park' experience is now open at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. This year, the rink will be holding several events throughout the season like a glow in the dark night, a Broncos-themed skate, and a retro day.
Cost:
- Adult admission: $10, includes skates
- Children 4 and under are FREE with paying adult
- $1 off for First Responders and members of the Military
3. Rink at the Rock (Castle Rock)
The Rink at the Rock opened for the season on November 13. The rink is located in the heart of downtown Castle Rock at the Perry Street Social District. Skaters will have beautiful small town views and be able to see the iconic castle-shaped rock from the rink.
Cost:
- Adult admission: $10
- Child admission: $8
- Skate rentals: $4
4. Aspen Square (Aspen)
During the winter season, the mini-golf course at Aspen Square becomes the Aspen Silver Circle Ice Rink. The rink is located near the Rubey Park Transit Center, in front of the CP burger.
Opening dates for this rink have not yet been announced.
5. Silver Ice Park (Creede)
Silver Ice Park consists of two medium-size ponds that typically freeze over in December. The park also includes a warming hut, a skate equipment rental hut, and lights for nighttime skating.
Official open dates have not yet been announced.
Admission to the park is free, if you bring your own skates.
6. The Pond at Southlands (Aurora)
The Pond at Southlands in downtown Aurora is now open through February 27. The Pond is located outside of the Aurora AMC movie theater on Main Street.
Cost:
- Admission: $12 (including skate rentals)
