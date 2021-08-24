Tuesday was a hot one in Colorado, with temperatures nearing close to 100 in several of the state's most populated areas.
One of the hotter spots was Colorado Springs, where temperatures hit 94 degrees at 2:45 PM, tying a day-of temperature record of 94 degrees, set in 1964.
The warm weather is expected to continue over the next few days in Olympic City, USA and around much of the state. It's also worth noting that humidity has dropped, increasing fire risk.
Find additional weather updates and weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
