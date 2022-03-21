A man had to be rescued by helicopter on Sunday, after striking a tree while snowmobiling near Baker Mountain in the vicinity of Rabbit Ears Pass.
The 56-year-old man was snowmobiling with friends when the accident occurred at around 10:40 AM. Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GSCAR) were then deployed to the area.
"A medevac helicopter was able to land within a quarter mile of the injured party. Members from Grand County Search and Rescue reached the injured man on snowmobiles and, with help from the injured man’s friends, transported him to the waiting helicopter, who flew him to a hospital," GSCAR said in a Facebook post.
The man suffered blunt force trauma injuries, though the extent his injuries was not specified.
When entering the backcountry, it's never a bad idea to bring a GPS communication device along for times when things go wrong. One popular option is the Garmin inReach.
