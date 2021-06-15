A 56-year-old man suffered multiple injuries on Monday in Aspen after tumbling down a popular hiking trail.
Monday’s call for assistance came in shortly after 4:00 PM. The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of a 56-year-old man hiking on the Ute Trail in "extreme pain and unable to walk."
The hiker fell between two of the switchbacks and stumbled down the hillside, dislocating his shoulder and cutting his head and leg, according to officials.
Rescue teams made contact with the injured hiker shortly before 6:00 PM and stabilized him, according to officials. The man was transported back down the trailhead to a waiting ambulance around 7:14 PM.
The Ute Trail is a popular hiking route on the outskirts of Aspen. The 6.2-mile trail gains a total elevation of 3,064 feet, which ultimately connects to the Aspen Mountain trail system.
Summer marks another busy season ahead for national and state parks, as well as search and rescue teams. Do your part by being prepared before heading into the mountains.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
