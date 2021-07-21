GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency.
Park officials say someone called the park’s dispatch center Monday morning about a man on the Bright Angel Trail needing assistance. The caller said the hiker did not have a pulse.
Bystanders attempted CPR on the 56-year-old man until a National Park Service rescue team arrived. Rescuers pronounced him dead.
Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was coming back from a day trip to Plateau Point. He became distressed near the Mile-and-Half Resthouse.
The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will work together to determine an official cause of death.
