The Denver-based canine rescue that has reportedly saved more than 1,500 dogs from kill shelters since 2020 is in danger of having to shut down and they're asking the public for help.
On Instagram, 'A Friend of Jack' founder Allie Bradshaw shared that the company only has $56 left in their bank account.
"As the Founder of this rescue, I went into this with the best intentions and the wildest dream that we could continue this long after the pandemic ended. For a while there it actually looked like we’d be able to. But adoptions are slowing again, we have zero consistent donors and we have been hit with some HUGE medical bills. We spent over $10k at the emergency clinic this weekend alone. I wish I had endless funds to keep us afloat, but I don’t. We are broke and can not afford to stay open," Bradshaw said.
In order to avoid an indefinite closure, Bradshaw is asking for donations from anyone who is willing to help.
"We NEED donations. Not supplies, money. We have unpaid bills, 40 dogs in foster homes and 8 return requests in the past 3 days. We literally have no way to continue caring for these animals unless we receive monetary donations, and fast," she said.
If you are interested in supporting A Friend of Jack, the rescue will be accepting donations through Venmo at @afriendofjack. Donors can also make contributions here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Sorry to hear about this! But we are all in the same boat on this one! We have all we can do to take care of our dog Diego is getting old and we wake up everyday and hope he is still with us. It's hard to take care of ourselves anymore and we are in mid 70'& 80's! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.