A total of 56 Chihuahua-Poodle mixes were seized from a home in Roggen, Colorado last month after being found in a "hoarding situation," according to a news release from the MaxFund animal shelter.
On February 17, the shelter was made aware that at least 40 dogs were being kept at a residence and were at risk of being taken by animal control and euthanized, according to the release.
"The pet owner was contacted, and MaxFund was asked to please take the animals, ensuring their lives would be saved. MaxFund quickly circled the wagons and took action, working with other area animal organizations to ensure each of these Chihuahua Poodles could be brought to safety," the shelter said.
During initial medical evaluations, it was determined that there were at least 4 pregnant females in the group.
With the dozens of new dogs occupying the shelter's kennels, MaxFund is now asking the public for financial assistance to help pay for the spay/neuter procedures and necessary medications for each dog.
MaxFund has a goal of raising $10,000, and the animal advocacy group No Kill Colorado has agreed to match the first $2,000. The online fundraiser can be found here.
"After surgery, organizations interested in welcoming various numbers of these animal into their care include: State of Colorado Prison Trained Canine Companion Program, Freedom Service Dog’s Disco’s Dogs program, The Misfits Dog Rescue and Rocky Mountain Children’s Health’s The Stinkbug Project," the shelter said.
The shelter is also taking applications for anyone looking to foster a dog. However, these foster placements are only temporary and the shelter will be tasked with finding the dogs forever homes in the coming weeks.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.