Colorado weather is about to act like typical Colorado spring weather during what the National Weather Service has called a week of "fire and ice." Notably hot temperatures on Thursday will quickly fade, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing by Friday night in some places.
Here's a look at how much of a temperature swing is forecasted to take place between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening at different spots around the state, according to The Weather Channel:
Pueblo: 94 degrees to 35 degrees = 59 degrees
Denver: 88 degrees to 32 degrees = 56 degrees
Colorado Springs: 86 degrees to 31 degrees = 55 degrees
Boulder: 86 degrees to 32 degrees = 54 degrees
Grand Junction: 92 degrees to 42 degrees = 50 degrees
Steamboat Springs: 74 degrees to 26 degrees = 48 degrees
Estes Park: 71 degrees to 24 degrees = 47 degrees
Alamosa: 81 degrees to 36 degrees = 45 degrees
Breckenridge: 64 degrees to 26 degrees = 38 degrees
Along with the temperature drop, snow is expected, with one forecaster indicating this could be in the range of 30 inches on one of the state's highest peaks.
Prepare for slick conditions this weekend and cold temperatures. Those headed to the backcountry should be especially cautious.
