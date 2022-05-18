thermometer behind the frozen window Photo Credit: nikamata (iStock).

Photo Credit: nikamata (iStock).

 nikamata

Colorado weather is about to act like typical Colorado spring weather during what the National Weather Service has called a week of "fire and ice." Notably hot temperatures on Thursday will quickly fade, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing by Friday night in some places.

Here's a look at how much of a temperature swing is forecasted to take place between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening at different spots around the state, according to The Weather Channel:

Pueblo: 94 degrees to 35 degrees = 59 degrees

Denver: 88 degrees to 32 degrees = 56 degrees

Colorado Springs: 86 degrees to 31 degrees = 55 degrees

Boulder: 86 degrees to 32 degrees = 54 degrees

Grand Junction: 92 degrees to 42 degrees = 50 degrees

Steamboat Springs: 74 degrees to 26 degrees = 48 degrees

Estes Park: 71 degrees to 24 degrees = 47 degrees

Alamosa: 81 degrees to 36 degrees = 45 degrees

Breckenridge: 64 degrees to 26 degrees = 38 degrees

See additional forecasts from The Weather Channel here.

Along with the temperature drop, snow is expected, with one forecaster indicating this could be in the range of 30 inches on one of the state's highest peaks.

Prepare for slick conditions this weekend and cold temperatures. Those headed to the backcountry should be especially cautious.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.