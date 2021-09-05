Though warm summer weather still seems to be lingering in parts of Colorado, that won't likely be the case for long. Fall is upon us, and in some parts of the state, things are cooling down in a big way.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Cowdrey, a town north of Walden and found in Jackson County, hit 17 degrees this morning around 6 AM. The temperature has since climbed to 71 around 1:30 PM, meaning a 54-degree temperature swing today. Warm temperatures were present in the area yesterday, with the cooling taking place during the night.
It's worth noting that Cowdrey is at an elevation of 7,917' above sea level.
This case is a quick reminder to always be prepared for wild weather in Colorado. Bring layers and don't assume that temperatures will be consistent throughout the day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.