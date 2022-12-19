Blue ice and cracks Photo Credit: standret (iStock).

The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many.

The coldest wind chills are expected to occur on the Eastern Plains. The town of Akron is currently forecasted to get a windchill of -52°. Meanwhile, Julesburg and Sterling are both forecasted to get a windchill of -51° and Holyoke is forecasted at -50°.

The frigid wind chills won't be restricted to the plains region, either. Denverites should expect a windchill of -32°, those in Fort Collins should expect -36°, and people in Colorado Springs may feel a wind chill of -31°. The central mountains will also experience dangerous chills, with Breckenridge looking at -29°.

According to the National Weather Service, the shift is due to a cold airmass set to reside over northeast Colorado until early next week. This arctic cold front will blast south across Colorado on Wednesday or Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into Friday. In areas where a -50° wind chill is present, frostbite could occur in as little as five minutes.

Avoid outdoor activities.

The map below shows a more specific breakdown of temperatures in the most heavily impacted part of the state:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

