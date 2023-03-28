According to a report from Colorado's 9News, a cashier walked out of Black Hawk's Monarch Casino with $500,000 in cash on the morning of March 12. This is believed to be the largest casino heist in Colorado history.
The employee insisted she did nothing wrong, stating that she was directed to take the money by a man claiming to be Monarch Casino's head of operations. The man claimed the money was needed to help prevent a breach of contract with UPS.
The employee drove the money to St. Anthony's Hospital to drop it off, afterward returning to the casino. She was later arrested.
Read the full report about the incident here.
