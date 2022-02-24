A total of 42 arrests were made at Denver Union Station (DUS) on Wednesday, as apart of an enforcement operation aimed to reduce and prevent crime, according officials from the Denver Police Department.
Officers targeted individuals with outstanding warrants and people seen actively participating in illegal activities, a news release from the department said.
Ten of the arrests were for felony offenses including distribution of a controlled substance.
"Since January 1, 2022, DPD has made more than 500 arrests at Denver Union Station," the release said.
The initiative to crack down on illegal activities at DUS comes after the union that represents the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and First Transit in Denver called conditions unsafe for staff and passengers.
"Loiterers gather just inside the doors of DUS, packed into public restrooms or scattered on the ground, often smoking illegal drugs within view of Transit Police or other RTD security forces," a release from the union said late last year.
The Denver Sheriff's Department assisted in the "large-scale" enforcement efforts on Wednesday.
“The Denver Police Department, Mayor Hancock, and City partners have vowed to address illegal activity and other challenges at this vital transportation and business hub, and yesterday’s arrests demonstrate our commitment to curbing crime and making this space safe for everyone,” said Denver Chief of Police, Paul M. Pazen.
“Our ongoing efforts will continue to focus on violent, property and narcotics-related crimes in the area, with an emphasis on holding accountable individuals who prey upon those suffering from addiction," he said.
