A widespread temperature swing took place in Colorado between Sunday and Monday, sending locals scrambling for their jackets after a weekend where wearing shorts was very possible.
Popular crowd-sourced forecasting website Weather Underground tracks historical weather, providing a look at what temperature changes happened over the past 24 hours.
Here's a look at how the temperatures changed in a few places around the state, according to the website:
Denver: Warmed up to 63 degrees at around 2 PM on Sunday before plummeting to 10 degrees by 7 AM Monday morning. Temperatures have since climbed back up to 26 degrees by 11 AM on Monday morning. The temperature drop was around 53 degrees.
Colorado Springs: After hitting 68 degrees around 2 PM on Sunday, Colorado Springs dropped to 15 degrees by 7 AM Monday morning. The city has since climbed back up to 26 degrees on Monday afternoon. Colorado Springs also saw a temperature drop of 53 degrees.
Pueblo: After hitting a high of 72 degrees at about 2 PM on Sunday, Pueblo dropped to 18 degrees by 7 AM the following morning. Pueblo has since risen to about 32 degrees by Monday at noon. Pueblo saw a temperature drop of 54 degrees.
Fort Collins: After hitting 65 degrees on Sunday, temps in Fort Collins dropped to around 15 degrees by 6 AM on Monday. Temperatures climbed back to about 26 around 11 AM. The temperature swing here was 50 degrees.
Aspen: Temperatures in mountains were already a bit lower than those on the Front Range, with Aspen at about 49 degrees around 2 PM on Sunday. The town then dropped to about 17 degrees around 6 AM before climbing back to 37 degrees around 11 AM on Monday. The temperature drop here was less drastic, at 32 degrees.
Alamosa: After hitting 56 degrees at 3 PM on Sunday, temps in Alamosa dropped to a frigid 7 degrees by 5 AM on Monday, making this one of the coldest spots in the state. Temperatures quickly rose on Monday, with the area hitting 43 degrees by noon. The swing here was 49 degrees.
Find more historical weather reports on the Weather Underground website here.
Monday is forecast to be the coldest day of the week in most areas, though winter weather is expected to roll through the state over the next several days. A first wave of snow will hit the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday, with a larger wave of snow expected to hit a more widespread area with higher totals later in the week.
