It's official, the parking reservation program and shuttle system that was implemented in Summit County for those headed to hike the popular Quandary Peak trail is set to stick around – with some additional costs and other changes.
Starting June 1, parking at the trailhead for a full day will cost $25 from Monday through Thursday and $50 from Friday through Sunday, plus some holidays. Shorter reservations will also be available at the trailhead, recommended for those hiking the McCullough Gulch trail. Shorter parking reservations will be 3.5 hours long, costing $5 from Monday through Thursday and $20 from Friday through Sunday, plus some holidays.
There will now be a fee for the shuttle, too. It will cost $5 for residents of the county and $15 for non-residents.
The reservation system will be in place from June 1 through September 30 and the shuttle system will run from June 15 through September 18.
Those hiking with pets are strongly urged to park at the trailhead.
Pro tip: Depending on group size, the parking reservation may end up being the most affordable option, even at $50. Carpooling to the peak on a weekday with some friends and parking directly at the trailhead is not only more affordable than the group taking the shuttle in most cases, it's also much more convenient.
While this is the second year of the system, official language still calls it a 'pilot program,' which may imply future adjustments could come as the county hones the reservation and shuttle process.
The pricing varies from last year, when a half-day 7.5-hour hiking option was available for $20, while a full-day reservation cost $50 and short-term 3.5-hour parking cost $5. In addition to the half-day option being eliminated, the pricing is now based on the day of the week, as well as time spent in the lot.
It's not surprising that the shuttle will now cost money. During last year's test of the pilot program, which ran from July 30 to October 31, the shuttle system portion of the program had a cost of $267,600 to operate.
Quandary Peak reaches an elevation 14,265-feet above sea level, with a relatively easy route to the summit compared to many other of the state's 'fourteeners.' It's also easy to access, close to Breckenridge and a couple hours from the Front Range, found right off of Hoosier Pass. These factors have contributed to extreme crowding of the peak, with close to 50,000 estimated hikers attempting to climb the mountain in a single year. The implementation of the reservation and shuttle program has resulted in a significant drop in hiking numbers, to the tune of 46 percent year-over-year during the initial test of the system last year.
While critics of the system fear that the additional costs could limit access to the mountain, others view the change as essential to managing crowds. The county has deemed the program to be a success, thus far.
Those looking to sneak a climb in before the fees start should know that winter conditions typically still exist in May. Read more about climbing Colorado's mountains during the spring here.
Find out more about this year's parking system here.
Well that settles it! I will stick to city parks and river walks period! Sure settles it for many families too! Who has the cash or credit card for these high prices to take a healthy hike anymore? Even better maybe I would spend a little but more for 11 Mile Canyon and have fun all day and take their hiking trails, a picnic to boot, good fishing even though you have to put them back in H2O! Makes a great picture taking day too! Just remember to always pick up everything you take it please, and bag it all! By the way their is some good walking and hiking up in Phantom Canyon too! Although it is closed up to 11 mile area I think,up until May 25th,2022, but there is good walking no matter where you go! Love nature go walking even in Canon City, Florence on their river walks! Jess
