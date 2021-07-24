If you're looking to spend more than seven and a half hours hiking Colorado's most popular fourteener, you'll have to fork out $50 just for parking.
A new reservation system put in place at the Quandary Peak Trailhead in Summit County now includes parking fees. Beginning July 30, peak-baggers wanting to park at the trailhead will have to pay.
The full-day parking fee, allowing hikers to leave their car in the trailhead's parking lot at 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., is $50. For a half day, it''s $20 for parking from 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily between July 30 to October 31, 2021. Visitors will be able to reserve parking spots in the Quandary Peak parking lot two weeks in advance. Click here for more information on parking reservations at the Quandary Peak Trailhead.
The significant increase in hikers in recent years – to nearly 50,000 in 2020 – has led to illegal parking, including on roads or in residents' lawns, and other issues, Summit County officials say.
Parking on county roads puts the safety of all hikers in the area at risk as it slows - or even halts - response times of emergency vehicles.
Beginning July 30, 2021, hikers without a reservation who park at the trailhead will be ticketed and/or towed. While Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trails are maintained by the Forest Service, the parking lot and roads are jointly owned and operated by Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge. There are now also required reservations and parking fees for nearby McCullough Gulch trailheads. Read more here.
An alternative method to parking is the Quandary Peak Shuttle that the Town of Breckenridge will operate.
The Quandary Peak Shuttle is free and will travel from the Breckenridge Airport Road Lot from 5:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., seven days a week. The shuttle picks up/drops off every 30 minutes.
The shuttles are operated on a first come, first served basis. The last pickup at the Quandary Peak trailhead is at 7:00 p.m.
The new parking reservation system and free shuttle service should make it easier for individuals to access Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch.
Quandary Peak Trail is a 6.6-mile, heavily trafficked out-and-back trail that is rated as difficult.
