According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, an ATV rollover accident near Allenspark, on June 10, left a 5-year-old and his 41-year-old mother pinned under the vehicle with injuries.
At the time of the accident, around 9 AM, a 44-year-old male family member was driving the four-person all-terrain vehicle. The family, from Alabama, had rented the vehicle from a privately-owned business.
This vehicle was likely one with two seats in the front and two seats in the back, wrapped in a roll cage. This is a typical type of four-person ATV rental in Colorado, though the report on the incident left this detail vague. When a vehicle like this flips, people are typically strapped in with a seatbelt, though the open air nature of the siding can be a big hazard – especially to limbs.
Specific details about the crash were relatively limited, but it was reported that the vehicle rolled when the 44-year-old lost control while driving. The difficultly level of the terrain being traveled was unclear.
After the vehicle rolled and landed on top of the two injured parties, the male was able to flip it back to its wheels, freeing the people before driving the group to a nearby highway for help.
It is believed that the female got a compound fracture on her upper right arm, resulting in severe bleeding. It is also believed that the five-year-old had a similar, but less severe fracture on their upper right arm.
A nurse, who was not involved in the ATV accident, was able to provide splints for both injured parties. A helicopter was called to get the woman medical attention due to how severe her injuries were. An ambulance transported the boy to a local hospital.
Thanks goes out to those involved in this rescue, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Sheriff’s Emergency Services, Allenspark Fire, Estes Park Fire, and Norther Colorado MedEvac.
When renting off-road vehicles in Colorado, it's up to the driver to manage their control and speed given their personal level of experience. ATVs and snowmobiles are very powerful, making it crucial to operate them with caution. Slowing down is often one of the best ways to manage risk. Always wear a helmet that's designed for the specific activity you're participating in.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Hopefully they all learned a lesson here to slow the heck down and wear safety helmets whatever other protective gear! We pray that they will all be okay too! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.