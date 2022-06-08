Richard Denny West, 58, from Oklahoma, pushes up near the finish during the Pikes Peak Ascent on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The 13.3-mile Pikes Peak Ascent begins in front of City Hall in Manitou Springs and continues up Barr Trail with an elevation gain of 7,800 feet to the summit of America's Mountain at 14,115 feet. Racers were challenged this year by the 30 degree weather, high winds and poor visibility once above tree line and to the summit. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)