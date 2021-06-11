If you're an avid hiker in Colorado, you're probably used to trailhead pains due to overcrowding.
Here are a few quick tips that those headed to the trailhead should follow:
1. Park Only In Designated Areas
Parking in designated areas only is crucial for not blocking the road in ways that limit access. It might look like there's enough space for your vehicle to fit in a non-designated spot, but you might be blocking access for larger emergency service vehicles in doing so. Or you might be parking in a way that damages the lot. On top of that, you may be at risk for a hefty fine. Follow the rules and park where you're supposed to.
Beat the crowds. Have a backup plan if you arrive at an overcrowded destination. Check out our interactive map at https://t.co/LFaIwBDjkH to help you find an alternative forest. 📷 Chamise Kramer/USDA Forest Service, overparking @RRSNF. pic.twitter.com/uqnYFaWF2k— USDA Forest Service (@forestservice) June 11, 2021
2. Do Your Research
Research the road to the trailhead and the parking situation prior to leaving the house. Many trailheads in the high country require a four-wheel drive vehicle with high clearance, with some roads being extremely narrow, rocky, and steep – recommended for experts only. Don't risk getting stuck or showing up and not knowing how to safely park.
3. Always Have a Backup Plan
Always have a backup plan or two in mind just incase the trailhead parking lot is full. Sometimes, that backup plan might mean heading to an entirely different trail. If your schedule allows, visit on weekdays to avoid crowded trails and peak hiking times.
4. Leave No Trace
While parking at the trailhead, and prepping for the hike in the lot, it's important to follow the seven core principles of Leave No Trace – and you should do so throughout your entire adventure.
If the trash can is full at the trailhead, be prepared to pack to out all your trash with you. Follow posted rules for any restrooms that may be present and never park outside of the designated parking area.
5. Arrive Early
Parking lots at trailheads are often limited and tend to fill up early in the morning. Not only will an early arrival mean a less-crowded trail, it will also increase your likelihood of being able to park in the best spot. Plus, an early arrival will help you get off the mountain before afternoon storms roll in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.