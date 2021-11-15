Multiple people were shot at a park in the Denver, Colorado metro area today. Here's what you need to know about this breaking news story:
1. The shooting was announced by police at about 1 PM on Monday afternoon, having taken place at Nome Park, which is in Aurora and located just north of Aurora Central High School. Nome Park is an urban park surrounded mostly by residential blocks. It's fairly small, at 0.8 acres, but is home to a playground and community garden space.
2. Six people were shot by the unknown shooter or possible multiple shooters. Initial reports stated that five people were shot, though this number was updated later in the day. The 6th injured person self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Victims are aged 14 to 18.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
3. All six victims are expected to survive their injuries, though all victims required hospitalization. At last report, at least three victims are in a stable condition. One of the victims required emergency surgery after a school staff member applied a tourniquet. All victims were in their teens.
4. The Aurora police chief has stated that it is believed the shooting was a drive-by, though she has also stated that reports of shooters on foot were made. It is believed that multiple shooters may have been present, with casings from multiple calibers found at the scene. The shooter or shooters remain at-large at last report.
5. Aurora Central High School was put on a lockdown when the shooting occurred, which later eased to a secure perimeter status. The shooting did not happen on school property.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.