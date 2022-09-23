The process of reintroducing wolves to Colorado moves forward as a deadline to finalize and implement a plan approaches.
Here are 5 things to know:
1. Wolf reintroduction in Colorado was initially approved via a statewide vote by a narrow margin in November 2020. This set a deadline for a plan to bring back wolves by the end of 2023. An official plan has yet to be approved, but officials believe the state is on track to hit this deadline.
2. In a recent meeting on wolf reintroduction, a map was presented showing what parts of the state would be most favorable for the species based on habitability and conflict risk. Sparsely populated places along the Western Slope were among the most favorable spots, but the verdict is still out on exactly where wolves will be released. It will likely be in multiple places, far from civilization.
3. While no official count has been finalized in terms of how many wolves will be released in Colorado, recent meetings have provided some clues. The first goal that was proposed was 50 wolves consistently living in the state for four years, at which point, the goal line would move to 150 for at least two consecutive years or a population of 200 statewide at any time. This goal was met by criticism from some groups that claimed more wolves would be needed to consider a reintroduction effort successful. And yes, it's true, wolves are already in northwest Colorado as of early 2020, but not in the numbers required for a sustainable population to exist.
4. Officials are working to be as transparent as possible with the ongoing effort to create a successful plan for reintroduction. Videos of meetings related to wolf reintroduction are being published on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Youtube page.
5. The reintroduction of wolves is not expected to bring a high amount of conflict to outdoor recreators given the goal of reintroducing this private species into very remote areas. That being said, many in the livestock industry fear potential impacts on their cattle, as was seen in several instances of wolf depredation that have already taken place involving Colorado's very small wolf population. Part of the reintroduction plan is developing a strategy on how to protect this industry and compensate them for potential damages.
