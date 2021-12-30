A massive wildfire sparked on Colorado's Front Range on Thursday, December 30, prompting widespread evacuations.
Here are a few things you need to know:
1. Size: Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the Marshall Fire was estimated at 1,600 acres. Getting a size estimate has been difficult, as air resources have been grounded due to heavy winds. These same winds, reaching above 100 miles per hour, have been responsible for the growth of the blaze.
2. Evacuations: The towns of Superior and Louisville were evacuated, forcing reportedly more than 30,000 to flee their homes. Evacuations were quite sudden, as the fire started to spread rapidly due to strong winds.
3. Damages: While limited information has been released regarding the extent of damages, damages are expected to be widespread, with some estimates pointing to hundreds of buildings burning. One estimate was that more than 500 homes have been impacted by the fire.
Reports have emerged of buildings engulfed in flames as fire rapidly spreads through residential areas. Some videos of buildings on fire have been published. Loud booms have been reported from those close to the fire, presumably propane tanks exploding.
4. Injuries: Colorado Sun reports that at least six people have been burned. More information about injuries is expected to come out during an evening press release.
5. Find updates here: The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has been posting regular updates on Twitter and is the best place to find up-to-date information regarding evacuations.
