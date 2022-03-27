A new wildfire sparked on Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, prompting thousands to evacuate.
Here are a few things to know:
1. Size: The NCAR fire has grown to around 200 acres, officials announced on Sunday morning.
2. Evacuations: Around 8,000 homes and 19,000 residents were evacuated on Saturday night, according to Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM). The University of Colorado Boulder's south campus was also evacuated. According to a report by the Denver Gazette, at one point over night the fire got within 1,000 feet of homes.
Some evacuations have since been lifted. The latest report from Boulder OEM says 1,629 people, 699 housing units, and 836 buildings are still in the evacuation area.
3. Damages: No lost structures have been reported.
4. Injuries: No injuries have been reported.
5. Containment: As of 9 AM on March 27, the fire is 21 percent contained, and about 110 firefighters are still fighting the blaze.
"Firefighters will aim to continue to corral fire into rocks and snow, reinforce fire line to keep fire away from the City of Boulder and Eldorado Springs," Boulder OEM said.
Boulder OEM has been posting regular updates on Twitter and is the best place to find up-to-date information.
