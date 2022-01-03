After sparking on Thursday, December 30, the Marshall Fire took over headlines nationwide over New Years weekend. Located in Boulder County, just miles northwest of Denver, the blaze is already being called the most destructive wildfire in Colorado's history in terms of damage.
Here are five things to know about the fire on Monday, January 3.
1. What's the current acreage and containment status of the Marshall Fire?
The latest acreage estimate of the Marshall Fire in Colorado's Boulder County indicated that 6,219 acres had burned.
Much of this spread was driven by powerful winds on Thursday, with a drop in gust speed and incoming snow helping to calm the fire on Friday.
As far as containment goes, the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management said that 74 percent of the perimeter had been contained as of a Sunday, January 2 nighttime release.
While relatively small in terms of size compared to other Colorado wildfires, the location of the Marshall Fire in an urban Front Range area near Denver resulted in more than 30,000 people being evacuated and vast destruction.
2. How much damage did the Marshall Fire do?
While a damage assessment is still underway, a preliminary investigation revealed that 991 structures in Boulder County had been destroyed and that 127 were damaged.
According to a release from the City of Louisville, 598 structures were destroyed (553) or damaged (45) in their city with another 392 destroyed (332) or damaged (60) in the nearby Town of Superior. An additional 128 homes were destroyed (106) or damaged (22) in unincorporated Boulder County, as well.
With this many homes being destroyed in the Marshall Fire, the blaze officially became the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of structures being impacted. The previous frontrunner was the 2013 Black Forest Fire, near Colorado Springs, which destroyed 511 homes and damaged another 28. Losses from the Black Forest Fire ultimately exceeded $420 million.
In terms of cost of the Marshall Fire, it's too early to tell. At one point, officials said that 1,778 homes were located within the burn area worth a total of $825 million, though many of these homes escaped the blaze.
Another estimate put total damages between $819 million and $1.6 billion considering only impacted homes, not the valuation of impacted businesses.
A more accurate picture of how much rebuilding after the fire will cost will emerge in days and weeks to come, though at least several hundred million dollars is a safe bet.
A preliminary list of impacted structures can be found online.
3. Did the Marshall Fire hurt or kill anyone?
Though no deaths have been confirmed as a result of the Marshall Fire as of Monday around noon, two people remain missing. A third person was initially reported as missing, though they have since been found alive.
Identifying details about the two that remain missing have not been released aside from that one person is a woman from Louisville and the other is a man from the Marshall area.
The person that was initially reported missing but later found alive is a man from Louisville. He was not aware he had been reported as missing at the time he was located.
Cadaver dogs are being utilized in the search for the two people still missing, with some sources reporting that this is being considered a recovery mission, not a rescue.
Information regarding people injured in the fire has been limited. At least one police officer reported an injury when wind-blown debris hit his eye. At least six people were also reportedly transported to a local hospital with injuries.
4. What started the Marshall Fire?
The cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County remains under investigation, though authorities have been making headway in determining what sparked the blaze.
Sparked amid strong winds capable of pushing rapid growth, downed power lines owned by Xcel Energy were first blamed for starting the Marshall Fire. This suspicion has since been dismissed after crews determined these downed lines were communication lines, which reportedly do not have the ability to spark a fire.
Deputies of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have since conducted a search warrant at a property in connection with the investigation into the start of the blaze, though few details related to this operation were released.
The search warrant reportedly applied for a shed that was seen burning during early moments of the fire in a widely-circled video. Though the shed was located near where the fire started burning and while rumors blamed this structure for playing a key role in the start of the Marshall Fire, a report from CBS Denver says that authorities found no credible evidence of this being the case at this time.
While authorities did state on Sunday that the fire's origins had been narrowed down to a specific neighborhood, other details were not available and the investigation into this question continues. It is believed the blaze started in the area of Colorado 93 and Marshall Road.
Lightning was not present in the area at the time, making a natural start of the blaze highly unlikely.
5. Where can additional updates be found?
Those impacted by this wildfire can find updates on the City of Louisville website, which includes information about damages, water outages, disaster assistance, and more.
Additional updates can also be found on the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management website.
