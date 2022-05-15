The High Park fire in Teller County sparked on Thursday afternoon, as dangerous fire weather conditions were being experienced throughout the state.
Here are a few things to know about the blaze:
1. Size: On Sunday morning at around 8:45 AM, officials reported that the fire had grown to an estimated 1,172 acres.
2. Evacuations: Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the Cripple Creek Ranches and the Mount Pisgah Area. The Cripple Creek Mountain Estates EAST of Teller 1, Rhyolite Mountain Mesa, Monarch, and Lost Canyon are on pre-evacuation notice.
The map below shows the evacuation areas, with yellow representing the mandatory evacuation area:
According to a report by KRDO, officials from the Teller County Sheriff's office said that $300 million dollars worth of homes are in the evacuation/pre-evacuation zones.
3. Containment: As of 8:45 AM on Sunday, the fire is 10 percent contained.
4. Damages: At the time this article is published, there have been no reports of structures lost, or injuries.
5. Updates: Official updates can be found at the Teller County Sheriff's Office's public information twitter account, here. An updated evacuation map can be found, here.
