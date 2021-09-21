In case you missed it, a bowhunter was recently shot and killed in Colorado's San Juan National Forest. The incident happened last Friday, with news breaking about the case on Monday. Additional information has since been released and it helps to fill in some of the gaps regarding what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the death of the bowhunter.
Here are five things you should know:
1. Three people were at the scene when the accident took place. The person that was killed was identified as Gregory Gabrisch, a 31-year-old bowhunter from Texas. There were also two black-powder rifle hunters – alleged shooter Ronald J. Morosko, 67, of Pennsylvania, and Morosko's hunting partner, also from Pennsylvania.
2. In moments leading up to the accident, Morosko's hunting partner was using an elk calling device to lure elk to the area, according to a report from The Journal. Elk were allegedly very responsive, prompting Morosko to prepare for his chance to get a shot.
3. Morosko saw what he believed to be an elk in an area of pine trees. He took the shot and investigated, realizing he had killed another hunter. According to FOX31, it took search teams 10 hours to find the shooting victim. It is unclear why this took so long.
4. Morosko and his hunting partner were reportedly wearing reflective gear, later called hunter orange, which is required by law assuming this met the fluorescent shade requirements. Morosko reports that Gabrisch was wearing brown camouflage. While hunters are generally required to wear this safety gear in Colorado, bowhunters do get some exceptions depending on what other seasons are taking place at the time they're hunting.
5. Morosko has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, which is a class five felony. In Colorado, this carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. This charge likely stems from the requirement for a hunter to properly identify a target and what is beyond a target prior to shooting a weapon. Find more information about Colorado's history with hunter safety in the Durango Herald's coverage of this story.
