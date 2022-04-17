A new wildfire sparked on Saturday afternoon near the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero, and has prompted major evacuations in the area.
Here are a few things to know about the blaze, dubbed the Duck Pond fire:
1. Size: The Duck Pond fire has grown to around 100 acres, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Department at 9:45 AM on Sunday. Overflights with more accurate estimates have not been able to happen, due to strong winds.
2. Evacuations: Residents and businesses at the western end of Gypsum to Dotsero were asked to immediately evacuate at 6:52 PM on Saturday. This included all locations south of Highway 6 from MM140 to the Dotsero interchange including Riverdance RV park and Stoneyard Distillery.
Some evacuations have since been lifted. The map below shows the most recent evacuation area, at the time this article was published. The area shaded in orange represents the mandatory evacuation area and yellow represents areas under a pre-evacuation notice.
3. I-70: The blaze forced a closure on Interstate 70 in both directions between Glenwood Canyon and Wolcott, according to the Colorado State Patrol on Saturday. The road was reopened at around 7:42 PM, according to officials.
"If the winds shift, this closure may be implemented again. Proceed with caution and and watch for crews in the area of milepost 137," CSP said in a tweet.
4. Damages: At this time there have been no structures lost, according to a Sunday morning update from county officials.
5. Containment: The fire was 20 percent contained as of 10 AM on Sunday morning. Crews are currently battling strong gusty winds. For this reason aviation resources are not an option.
For official updates visit the Eagle County emergency management website, here.
