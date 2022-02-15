Officials are still trying to identify the man accused of robbing at least five banks in three different counties along Colorado's Front Range.
The suspect, known as the "Bushy Brows Bandit," has been caught on surveillance camera at the scene of several of the robberies.
Here are 5 things to know about Bushy Brow robberies.
1. How are the robberies being carried out?
The suspect entered the banks and threatened a weapon, though witnesses have not reported actually seeing one. He then flees the scene on foot, evading police each time.
2. Where did the robberies take place?
The crime spree started on January 18, with the most recent robbery having occurred on February 11. The locations of the crimes span across three counties including a Wells Fargo Bank in Douglas County, a Wells Fargo Bank in El Paso County, a PNC Bank in Douglas County, a FirstBank in Jefferson County, and a US Bank in Jefferson County.
3. How much money has he gotten away with?
At this time, officials have not made public the amount of money, if any, that the robber has gotten away with.
4. What does the bandit look like?
Officials have described the suspect as white or Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old. He is around 5'6", and has a heavy build. The bandit's most distinguishing characteristic is his thick set of eyebrows.
5. Is there a related reward?
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the robber's arrest. PNC Bank has also pledged to pay $5,000 for information leading to a conviction, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867).
