Let's face it, out-of-state or international travel is not always a feasible option.
Luckily, in Colorado, you don't have to go far to find a wide array of travel experiences, some of which share striking similarities to popular tourists spots throughout the world.
Here's a look at a few Colorado spots that can have you feeling like you've been transported elsewhere in the world.
1. Great Sand Dunes National Park
Pictured above is the largest hot desert in the world—the Sahara desert in North Africa. It stretches over 3.6 million square miles across the continent, making it nearly the size of the entire United States.
Great Sand Dune National Park, in Alamosa, offers similar terrain on a much smaller scale.
The park is home to the tallest dunes in North America, spanning about 30 square miles. The tallest dunes have been measured at around 750 feet tall.
The dunes were formed over thousands of years from sediments left behind from ancient lakes that dried up over time.
"Sand that was left behind after these lakes receded blew with the predominant southwest winds toward a low curve in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains," the National Park Service said on their website.
Today, visitors to the park hike, backpack, sandboard and sled.
Read more about how the sand dunes formed here.
2. "The Switzerland of America"
Pictured above is the famous Zermatt village in Switzerland, which is nestled near the famous Matterhorn peak of the Swiss Alps. It's a town known for its many outdoor adventures, including hiking, climbing, and skiing. Zermatt is a "car-free" zone, making it a popular location for perusing small shops and restaurants by foot.
It's Colorado counterpart can be found in Ouray, Colorado, which has been called the "Switzerland of America" for its surrounding San Juan Mountain views, nearby skiing opportunities in Silverton and Telluride, and subtle European vibes. Ouray's Main Street is home to several quaint shops, restaurants, and pubs.
3. Boulder Reservoir
Just because Colorado is a land-locked state doesn't mean that you can't spend a day at the beach.
The beach at Boulder Reservoir is one of the biggest seasonally lifeguarded beaches in Colorado. During summertime the 700-acre lake and its sandy shores are used for boating, swimming, sun bathing, water skiing, and fishing.
Granted, the Boulder Reservoir could never be confused for the ocean, but on a summer day in Colorado, it's about as close as you can get.
Almost any beach location can be plugged in here, but pictured below is Biscarrosse Beach located on the French Atlantic coast. – though Boulder Reservoir does get extra points for mountain views... just saying.
4. Ice Caves at Rifle Mountain Park
Vatnajökull is the largest glacier in all of Europe and it attracts adventurers every year thanks to its glacial rivers, waterfalls, and ice caves.
During the winter months, Colorado has no shortage of its own icy wonders. The hidden ice caves found at Riffle Mountain Park include four spots – the Ice Palace, Soul on Ice, Stone Tree, and Final Curtain.
5. Painted Mines
Some places in Colorado are simply out of this world. The Painted Mines, named for their colorful clay deposits, are delicate rock formations located in El Paso County near Calhan.
"The park features fantastic geological formations including spires and hoodoos that form through erosive action that creates incised gullies and exposed layers of selenite clay and jasper," El Paso County community services said in a post on their website.
There is only one other location to logically compare it to — Mars.
Author's note: The Painted Mines are considered fragile rock formations. If you decide to visit, proceed with care to protect them from erosion.
