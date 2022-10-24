Ski Magazine has released their list of 2023's 'top ski resorts' in America and multiple spots in Colorado made the cut to be included on their list of 16 places.
The highest-ranking spot in Colorado was Aspen Snowmass, landing in 5th-place overall. Aspen Snowmass was followed by Telluride in 9th, Copper Mountain in 11th, Winter Park in 13th, and Steamboat in 15th.
Meanwhile, Sun Valley Resort in Idaho landed at the top of the list, snagging the first place rank nationwide.
See their full list here.
(1) comment
The main thing to learn from this list is that these types of lists are a joke! Seriously, ridiculous. Must've been composed by a bunch of NYC desk-sitters reading blogs.
