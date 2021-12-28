Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state.
One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just under five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
Currently, snow showers are expected to continue in the Wolf Creek area through Wednesday, ramping up on Thursday and Friday, with another chance of snow on Saturday. Over this period, it's likely the ski area will get at least one to two additional feet of snow.
Crested Butte also reported a big seven-day total of 60 inches – or five feet – over the past week.
A winter storm warning is currently active in the Wolf Creek area due to expected heavy snow, frigid temperatures, and strong wind. The warning is set to be active through Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, weather is expected to calm a bit before intensifying again on Thursday for a couple days.
As a result of the new snow that's fallen, avalanche danger has spiked big time in the backcountry. Backcountry travel is not recommended at this time and those entering the backcountry should be highly skilled in avalanche safety training, also equipped with the right gear.
