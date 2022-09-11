Apples always taste better when you pick them yourself—its just the rules. Fortunately, Colorado apple picking season is in full effect, and with fall right around the corner making a trip to a nearby orchard is the perfect way to kick off the season.
In Colorado, apple season typically lasts from August until mid-October, and there are 36 orchards in the state. Below, find a few where you can pick apples yourself.
Author's note: Remember to always call ahead before going to an apple orchard to ensure crop availability.
Third Street Apples— Penrose, Colorado
Third Street Apples opened its orchard for self-picking earlier this month. For their 2022 "U-pick" program, apples will cost $2.99 per pound, according to their website.
"Our business is providing families with the unique experience of picking their own fruit, right from the tree! Its fun, educational, and an opportunity to interact with your food supply in a very personal way. You will know it's fresh and you will know it's locally grown!," the website reads.
The orchard is open on Thursdays through Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Adam's Apple Orchard & Country Store—Cañon City
Adam's Apple Orchard will be open for self-picking beginning on September 10. This year, the orchard anticipates a variety of apple crops including akane, wealthy, liberty, ginger golf, kinder crisp, autumn crisp, premier, honey crisp, cortland, and grimes golden apples.
"We are open for picking on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00-6:00. NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. We will continue to pick, each weekend, as long as there are ripe apples to pick," the orchard said in a Facebook post.
Blackbridge Winery and Orchard Valley Farms—Paonia
Apple picking at Blackbridge Winery and Orchard Valley Farms opened to the public earlier this month.
"Located in the rugged, pristine North Fork Valley of the Gunnison River near Paonia, Colorado – a place so beautiful our produce can’t help but taste great!" the orchard's website reads.
The orchard's "U-pick" hours are between 10 AM-4 PM on Monday through Friday.
Big B's Delicious Orchard—Hotchkiss
Big B's Delicious Orchard's honey crisp and gala apples are officially available for self picking. This year, the location will be charging $3.99 per pound.
"Honeycrisps are known for their distinct honey like flavor. They are great for just eating or baking. Galas are a sweet apple with hints of vanilla. They are great for eating, baking and make an excellent sauce," a Facebook post from the orchard said.
Fruit Basket Orchard—Grand Junction
Fruit Basket Orchard has officially opened for apple picking on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 AM to 4 PM, until the apples run out. This season, the orchard is offering 18 varieties of apples.
"That’s right, we invite you to come to pick your own fruit right from our trees! We’ll show you where to pick, what to pick, and how to pick and answer your questions about our farm and what it takes to grow great fruit. We’ll even provide the containers for picking. And please bring your kids!"
What is your favorite Apple Orchard in Colorado? Let us know in the comments below!
