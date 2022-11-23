One huge perk of attending industry conferences is getting to network with a number of unique brands and personalities from around the country in one convenient place. The recent Outdoor Media Summit event, held in North Tahoe, proved to be a great place for this.
Here are five people, brands, or organizations worth checking out:
1. Clean Up The Lake
This local group is on a mission to clean-up Lake Tahoe – and they're not just talking about the shorelines. Divers with this group head underwater to pull trash out of the lake, perhaps best known for their completed push to clean 72 miles of water near Lake Tahoe's shores. An upcoming effort includes bringing out items far too large for a scuba diver to carry to the shore.
2. @fatblackandgettinit
Nelson Holland, also known on social media as '@fatblackandgettinit' is best known for his adventures around Colorado. Holland helps to promote accessibility and body positivity in the outdoor recreation space, sharing his adventures and making plenty of recommendations along the way. His clever mix of humor and inspiration is worth checking out.
3. Dynamite Starfish
Climbers are goofy, climbers have fun, climbers are... well, they're climbers, a unique type of athlete that tends to be more focused on petting dogs and eating snacks than competing against each other. The brand Dynamite Starfish captures this side of climbing – the quirky side – with merchandise that helps climbers express themselves at the crag. Whether you're looking for funny content, inspiration, or a community of other likeminded rock junkies, Dynamite Starfish is one brand that's sure to keep gaining steam in the outdoor recreation space.
4. Xavier Abdullahi
Xavier Abdullahi, also known as @daddyxclimbs on Instagram, is another face in the climbing community that helps to make the sport of climbing more approachable for all. Those used to hitting the gym for a bouldering session are sure to find his clips funny and relatable, whether they're making a play on how difficult some types of holds are or how frustrating it can be to fail time and time again on a certain route. Climbing is a learning experience often filled with goofy moments, and Xavier captures that.
5. Keith Paluso
When he's not touring with a Grammy-winning band as the lead singer, Keith is often out in nature looking for birds. This environmental educator has a serious passion for teaching people about varying airborne species, opting to use audible cues to locate and identify nearby animals. Outside of the educational videos he posts on social media, he also leads retreats and hosts live streams. If you want to develop a newfound passion for birdwatching, check him out on social media.
