According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
"In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
This year, Crested Butte ranked at the top of the list of 50 towns. The quaint town is located on Colorado's western slope, and is a popular stop for skiers and window shoppers. Crested Butte also has a beautiful downtown district, that looks even better under a blanket of fresh snow.
Telluride, Breckenridge, Silverton, and Steamboat Springs were also mentioned on the list.
Check out the full list, here.
