Five elk were killed and three others were rescued after a small herd crossed a frozen pond near Carbondale on Tuesday, according to officials from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.
According to a report from the Summit Daily, the elk fell through the ice at a lake at a Roaring Fork Valley golf course early on Tuesday morning. The golf course is located in the Aspen Glen subdivision, which is between Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.
Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and several other agencies responded to the scene. Eight elk fell into the water, and only three could be saved, officials reported.
