The 30-year median for peak snowpack in Colorado is April 8, just five days away. However, with more snow in the forecast and a strong snowpack already present, it's possible this year's snowpack peak is later than the norm.
Currently, Colorado's statewide snowpack is at 139 percent of the to-date 30-year median, as of April 3. This is the highest snowpack has been on April 3 since 1997.
Whether or not that means snowpack will keep growing is to be determined. In 2019, similar snowpack levels were seen at this point in the year, but snowpack hit its peak on March 26 (and again on April 6) without moving higher through the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, in 2011, peak snowpack wasn't hit until May.
Only time will tell whether or not Colorado's snowpack continues to grow this year or starts an early decline.
According to the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to land in Colorado through Wednesday morning to the tune of up to two feet in some select areas. This will likely mean a bit of a boost to the snowpack, at least through April 5.
Through at least April 17, Colorado is projected to be warmer and drier than the norm, which could contribute to snowpack depletion.
Stay tuned for additional updates on snowpack.
