Popular slopesport-related resource OnTheSnow.com has released the results of their annual 'Visitor's Choice Awards' and several Colorado spots got recognized in a big way.
"Millions of ski trips are taken by OnTheSnow's visitors and app users each ski season,” said Chad Dyer, Managing Director of Mountain News, publishers of OnTheSnow. “The ski season culminates with the Visitors' Choice Awards, honoring those resorts that OnTheSnow users rated highest for the 2022-2023 Winter Season."
Winners are determined based on ratings and reviews provided by OnTheSnow.com users.
Steamboat Resort, in Steamboat Springs took the title for 'Best Overall Ski Resort in North America,' with 41 percent of survey respondents stating that they planned to return after visiting this northwest Colorado destination and 45 percent of respondents noting that a visit to the resort is on their bucket list.
Meanwhile, Telluride claimed the award for 'Best All-Mountain Terrain' for a second year in a row.
Summit County's Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Resort were also recognized, with Keystone being dubbed the spot with the 'Best Terrain Park' and Breckenridge taking home the prize for the 'Best Après' Ski' offerings.
Silverton Mountain Ski Area also got a nod as the 'Best Small Ski Area.'
Only two non-Colorado resorts received awards, including Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico, dubbed the 'Most Family-Friendly Ski Resort', and Massachusetts' Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, dubbed the 'Best Ski Area for Beginners.'
Think another Colorado resort deserved a nod in one of the seven listed categories? Let us know in the comments.
