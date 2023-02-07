It's no secret that the tourism economy in Colorado is huge, making it no surprise that several of the country's top hotels are located in the Centennial State. According to US News and World Report, five of the best hotels in the United States are located in Colorado.
The top-ranked hotel in Colorado on the national list was The Broadmoor, in Colorado Springs. Tucked under a stunning mountain view, this spot comes complete with many restaurants, a stunning property, and a number of guided wilderness-themed activities for guests. The Broadmoor ranked 19th nationwide.
Other spots included on the list were Aspen's The Little Nell (49th), Vail's Four Season Resort (58th), Aspen's Hotel Jerome (64th), and Four Seasons Hotel in Denver (99th). Telluride's Madeline Hotel barely missed the cut for the top 100, ranking 102nd.
In order to come up with their annual ranking of best hotels, US News and World Report looked at more than 35,000 lodging locations around the country. The top-ranked spot nationwide was Acqualina Resort and Residences, located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.
