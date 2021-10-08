A portable moisture-density gauge containing sealed sources of radioactive material has been reported stolen, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced in a Thursday press release.
The device was owned by Geostruct Engineers Inc. dba RMG-Rocky Mountain Group, who were using it to take measurements by projecting the radiation from the two radioactive sources into the ground, the department said.
The group reported the gauge missing on Wednesday from the private Denver residence where it was being stored.
It contains small amounts of radioactive cesium-137 and americium-241, but as long as the gauge remains sealed it won't present a hazard to the public, according to CDPHE.
"However, any attempt to tamper with the radioactive sources or handle unshielded sources outside of their container could subject the person to radiation exposure," the release said.
The Geostruct Engineers, Inc. dba RMG-Rocky Mountain Group is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to the recovery of the gauge.
Officials are asking anyone with information on the missing device to contact the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's 24-hour radioactive materials response phone at (303) 877-9757, Denver Police Department at (720) 913-1300, or the Geostruct Engineers, Inc. dba RMG-Rocky Mountain Group radiation safety officer at (719) 434-4797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.