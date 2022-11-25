FILE - A charred truck is pictured after a fire near the village of Achlouf, in the Kabyle region, east of Algiers, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for the brutal mob killing of a painter wrongly suspected of starting devastating wildfires. In fact the man had come to help fight the fires. The 49 people will likely serve life in prison instead because Algeria has a moratorium on executions.