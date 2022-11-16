park county victims.JPG

Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara "Bobbie Jo" Oberholtzer, 29, were both last seen outside of Breckenridge on Jan. 6, 1982. (Photos courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

A case that captured the attention of the country is set to be the subject of '48 Hours: Last Seen in Breckenridge,' scheduled to air on Saturday at 10 PM ET on CBS.

The episode covers the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, which resulted in a case that went cold for decades until DNA evidence and a genealogy database revealed that the killer was a Colorado man who had been rescued from a nearby mountain pass on the same night that the killings took place.

Tune in to watch the original broadcast this Saturday at 10 PM ET or stream it after that on Paramount+.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.