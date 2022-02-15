After a year complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) has announced that they will be hosting the 46th Annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup at Winter Park Resort.
“This is such an impressive event—one that elevates so many skilled athletes and offers the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to have a wonderful time together. The fact that Wells Fargo has supported the NSCD for 46 years is indicative of that," said Heather Hunt-Ruddy, managing director and head of national sales with Wells Fargo Advisors in a news release.
The annual charity event includes the longest-running professional ski race in the country, according to the release. Races will be split up between February 25-27.
"It is the signature fundraiser for the NSCD, bringing in nearly $200,000 to support therapeutic recreation summer and winter programs for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities," NSCD said in a news release on Wednesday.
