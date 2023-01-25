Red Rocks. Gazette file photo.

Red Rocks. Gazette file photo.

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre summer show calendar looks quite a bit different since the last time OutThere Colorado covered it in November, with 45 new events have since been added to the list. Big names like Wiz Khalifa, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Lord Huron, and Gregory Allen Isakov will now be making an appearance, along with many more notable acts.

As of mid-January, here's a look at who's coming to this iconic Centennial State destination in upcoming months:

  1. Friday, March 31 - Dabin, Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz & MYRNE
  2. Saturday, April 1 - Dom Dolla
  3. Thursday, April 6 - Mersiv, Daily Bread, Sippy, Astrolizard
  4. Friday, April 7 - Tchami, Disco Lines, Noizu Capozzi
  5. Saturday, April 8 - Boogie T, Manic Focus, The Widdler, Boogie T.Rio, Integrate, Austeria
  6. Wednesday April 12 - Yeat
  7. Thursday, April 13 – Subtronics Night 1 – Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL!, Leotrix ARTIX! b2b, SweetTooth
  8. Friday, April 14 – Subtronics Night 2 – Netsky, Imanu, VEIL, AHEE
  9. Saturday, April 15 - Ben Böhmer and Bob Moses, with Layla Benitez, CRi, Andy Immerman
  10. Tuesday, April 18 - Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul
  11. Wednesday, April 19 – The Marley Brothers
  12. Thursday, April 20 - The Marley Brothers
  13. Friday, April 21 - Sofi Tukker, Gioli & Assia, Blu DeTiger, Bob's Dance Shop
  14. Saturday, April 22 - Wiz Khalifa, Joey Badass, Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods, Little Stranger
  15. Sunday, April 23 - Svdden Death with Apashe, YVM3, YAKZ b2b Prosecute, HVDES, VanFleet
  16. Tuesday, April 25 - Goth Babe with Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore
  17. Wednesday, April 26 - Peekaboo, Rusko, Minnesota, NotLo, Mport
  18. Thursday, April 27 - Gorgon City, DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova, Yulia Niko
  19. Friday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  20. Sunday, April 30 - Trevor Hall
  21. Tuesday, May 2 - Hippo Campus
  22. Wednesday, May 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
  23. Thursday, May 4 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
  24. Friday, May 5 - Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon
  25. Saturday, May 6 - Ganja White Night, Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O.
  26. Sunday, May 7 - Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer, Abstrakt Sonace
  27. Thursday, May 11 - Billy Strings
  28. Friday, May 12 - Billy Strings
  29. Saturday, May 13 - Gary Clark Jr., Allen Stone
  30. Sunday, May 14 – John Summit
  31. Monday, May 15 - Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
  32. Tuesday, May 23 - All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Games We Play
  33. Wednesday, May 24 - Nate Bargatze
  34. Thursday, May 25 - Two Friends
  35. Saturday, May 27 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
  36. Sunday, May 28 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
  37. Wednesday, May 31 – Lord Huron
  38. Thursday, June 1 - Lord Huron
  39. Saturday, June 3 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  40. Sunday, June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  41. Wednesday, June 7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  42. Thursday, June 8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (two shows, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM)
  43. Friday, June 9, Brit Floyd
  44. Saturday, June 10 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Grace Potter
  45. Friday, June 16 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
  46. Saturday, June 17 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
  47. Wednesday, June 21 – Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
  48. Monday, June 26 - Zach Bryan
  49. Tuesday, June 27 - Zach Bryan
  50. Thursday, June 29 - The Head and The Heart
  51. Sunday, July 2 - Zeds Dead
  52. Monday, July 3 - Zeds Dead
  53. Wednesday July 5 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
  54. Thursday, July 6 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
  55. Thursday, July 13 - Trampled by Turtles
  56. Tuesday, July 18 – Killer Queen
  57. Sunday, July 30 - Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony and guest Amythyst Kiah
  58. Monday, July 31 - Big Thief, Lucinda Williams
  59. Thursday, August 10 - Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band
  60. Friday, Aug. 11 - Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Randall King
  61. Tuesday, August 15 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey with Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe
  62. Thursday, August 17 – Mt. Joy
  63. Friday, August 18 - Mt. Joy
  64. Thursday, August 24 – "1964" The Tribute
  65. Thursday, August 31 – Rezz
  66. Friday, September 1 – Rezz, Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY, ISQA
  67. Monday, September 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov
  68. Sunday, September 10 – Sylvan Esso
  69. Friday, September 15 – Greensky Bluegrass with The Teskey Brothers
  70. Saturday, September 16 – Greensky Bluegrass with Sierra Ferrell
  71. Monday, Sept. 18 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
  72. Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
  73. Friday, September 22 – Get the Led Out
  74. Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton
  75. Thursday, Sept. 28 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham
  76. Sunday, October 22 – Black Tiger Sex Machine

With some open dates still present, it's likely more shows will be added to the calendar. See the most up-to-date calendar and purchase tickets here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

