The Red Rocks Amphitheatre summer show calendar looks quite a bit different since the last time OutThere Colorado covered it in November, with 45 new events have since been added to the list. Big names like Wiz Khalifa, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Lord Huron, and Gregory Allen Isakov will now be making an appearance, along with many more notable acts.
As of mid-January, here's a look at who's coming to this iconic Centennial State destination in upcoming months:
- Friday, March 31 - Dabin, Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz & MYRNE
- Saturday, April 1 - Dom Dolla
- Thursday, April 6 - Mersiv, Daily Bread, Sippy, Astrolizard
- Friday, April 7 - Tchami, Disco Lines, Noizu Capozzi
- Saturday, April 8 - Boogie T, Manic Focus, The Widdler, Boogie T.Rio, Integrate, Austeria
- Wednesday April 12 - Yeat
- Thursday, April 13 – Subtronics Night 1 – Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL!, Leotrix ARTIX! b2b, SweetTooth
- Friday, April 14 – Subtronics Night 2 – Netsky, Imanu, VEIL, AHEE
- Saturday, April 15 - Ben Böhmer and Bob Moses, with Layla Benitez, CRi, Andy Immerman
- Tuesday, April 18 - Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul
- Wednesday, April 19 – The Marley Brothers
- Thursday, April 20 - The Marley Brothers
- Friday, April 21 - Sofi Tukker, Gioli & Assia, Blu DeTiger, Bob's Dance Shop
- Saturday, April 22 - Wiz Khalifa, Joey Badass, Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods, Little Stranger
- Sunday, April 23 - Svdden Death with Apashe, YVM3, YAKZ b2b Prosecute, HVDES, VanFleet
- Tuesday, April 25 - Goth Babe with Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore
- Wednesday, April 26 - Peekaboo, Rusko, Minnesota, NotLo, Mport
- Thursday, April 27 - Gorgon City, DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova, Yulia Niko
- Friday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Sunday, April 30 - Trevor Hall
- Tuesday, May 2 - Hippo Campus
- Wednesday, May 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
- Thursday, May 4 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
- Friday, May 5 - Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon
- Saturday, May 6 - Ganja White Night, Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O.
- Sunday, May 7 - Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer, Abstrakt Sonace
- Thursday, May 11 - Billy Strings
- Friday, May 12 - Billy Strings
- Saturday, May 13 - Gary Clark Jr., Allen Stone
- Sunday, May 14 – John Summit
- Monday, May 15 - Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
- Tuesday, May 23 - All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Games We Play
- Wednesday, May 24 - Nate Bargatze
- Thursday, May 25 - Two Friends
- Saturday, May 27 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
- Sunday, May 28 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
- Wednesday, May 31 – Lord Huron
- Thursday, June 1 - Lord Huron
- Saturday, June 3 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Sunday, June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Wednesday, June 7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Thursday, June 8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (two shows, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM)
- Friday, June 9, Brit Floyd
- Saturday, June 10 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Grace Potter
- Friday, June 16 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
- Saturday, June 17 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
- Wednesday, June 21 – Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
- Monday, June 26 - Zach Bryan
- Tuesday, June 27 - Zach Bryan
- Thursday, June 29 - The Head and The Heart
- Sunday, July 2 - Zeds Dead
- Monday, July 3 - Zeds Dead
- Wednesday July 5 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
- Thursday, July 6 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
- Thursday, July 13 - Trampled by Turtles
- Tuesday, July 18 – Killer Queen
- Sunday, July 30 - Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony and guest Amythyst Kiah
- Monday, July 31 - Big Thief, Lucinda Williams
- Thursday, August 10 - Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band
- Friday, Aug. 11 - Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Randall King
- Tuesday, August 15 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey with Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe
- Thursday, August 17 – Mt. Joy
- Friday, August 18 - Mt. Joy
- Thursday, August 24 – "1964" The Tribute
- Thursday, August 31 – Rezz
- Friday, September 1 – Rezz, Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY, ISQA
- Monday, September 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov
- Sunday, September 10 – Sylvan Esso
- Friday, September 15 – Greensky Bluegrass with The Teskey Brothers
- Saturday, September 16 – Greensky Bluegrass with Sierra Ferrell
- Monday, Sept. 18 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Friday, September 22 – Get the Led Out
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton
- Thursday, Sept. 28 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham
- Sunday, October 22 – Black Tiger Sex Machine
With some open dates still present, it's likely more shows will be added to the calendar. See the most up-to-date calendar and purchase tickets here.
