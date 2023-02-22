As another winter storm hits Colorado, temperatures in Denver plunged more than 50 degrees in less than 24 hours with big snow expected to have a serious impact on mountain travel this week. The southwest portion of the state is expected to get hit the hardest, with Wolf Creek Pass likely to get snowfall and winds up to 50 miles per hour or faster over the next three days.
Per the National Weather Service, between Wednesday and Friday, the Wolf Creek Pass area is expected to get anywhere between 27 and 43 inches of snow. During this time, winds will stay strong, frequently bringing subzero wind chills. This wind will also result in blowing snow that limits visibility, also resulting in the formation of drifts. The OpenSnow forecast also shows similar snow totals at Wolf Creek Ski Area – 44 inches over the next five days.
Elsewhere in the state, travel conditions are expected to deteriorate along the I-25 corridor north of Denver prior to rush hour on Wednesday. Along the I-70 corridor, heavy snow showers are likely during Wednesday afternoon.
In general, snow is expected to end in most places by Wednesday evening, though cold temperatures are expected to continue into Thursday.
See a snow total map below through Thursday morning, but note that additional snow may fall in some parts of the state after that. These totals are set to stack on snow that already fell Tuesday night.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
