The rights to 22 marijuana themed license plates are set to go to auction in Colorado, with proceeds going to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.
The plate configurations that have been announced include 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC, and CBD.
"For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical programs in our disability community," the governor said in a tweet on Saturday.
Bidding will begin on April 20 at 4:20 PM. For more information, or to place your bid, visit ColoradoPlates.org.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.