According to a Sunday night report from officials with Custer County Search and Rescue, the search for a missing climber is underway in the area of Colorado's Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point.
The missing man, identified as 41-year-old Luis Corkern, is reported to have ascended 14,167-foot Kit Carson Peak via the non-standard class four North Ridge route on Saturday, July 9, reaching the summit at about 4 PM. Corkern then planned to descend the mountain via the saddle that leads to the Challenger Point summit, taking the standard route back down the pair of peaks. He has since not returned to his vehicle at the trailhead.
Multiple agencies are now searching this area of the Sangre de Cristo range for Corkern and members of the public that may have information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.
Corkern is described as five-foot-seven-inches and approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He was climbing with a burnt orange backpack and a white helmet with a raccoon tail attached.
Though the standard route Corkern was planning to use to descend the mountain would have been easier than the dangerous class four route he used to reach the summit, the standard route is still class three, carrying risk.
After leaving the summit of Kit Carson, this standard route travels down a loose and steep slope, eventually reaching an infamous feature known as 'The Avenue.' During this portion of the route, the trail cuts along the edge of a cliff, though it remains relatively wide with solid footing. The rest of the route means tedious switchbacks through rocky terrain, much of which happens at a high elevation. The amount of time spent above elevation on this standard route can contribute to the development of altitude sickness.
Corkern's level of experience hasn't been addressed in official information about the case, but one family member did note on social media that he is "an experienced hiker who does not take careless risks, does not hike beyond his skill level, and is not impulsive."
The public should avoid the area where this search is taking place.
There is always increased risk descending a route that wasn't used or seen on the ascent, whether scrambling, hiking or skiing. If he didn't go far enough east off the summit before descending, he very easily could have been cliffed out. And knowing how far east off the summit to go would have been very difficult without having been there before. Very high risk to have planned it this way. But I do not have all the facts. 😢
We can only pray he is alive!Jess
