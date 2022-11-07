Avalanche season is well underway in Colorado and according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), 41 slides have been reported in the state since November 3. According to the center, 11 of the 41 reported avalanches were human-caused, putting the presence of this risk on display early in the snow season.
Last week, some of the higher-elevation regions of Colorado were impacted by a storm that dumped up to two feet of snow, increasing avalanche risk.
"Sunday, a skier triggered this small avalanche in a wind-drifted feature above treeline on a steep northeast-facing slope. The avalanche occurred on Cinnamon Mountain, near Schofield Pass, but this general description above summarizes the avalanche concerns across the state. Where recent drifting built slabs that sit above a layer of older, weak snow, watch out, you too might trigger a slide," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Monday.
CAIC is reporting considerable avalanche risk conditions (danger level 3 of 5) in the northcentral portion of the state, including in portions of Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest on Monday. In this region, it is possible to trigger more dangerous avalanches near tree line slopes that face northwest, north, and northeast.
According to CAIC, several other zones around the state that include popular recreation areas, like Breckenridge, Vail, Crested Butte, and Telluride, are considered to have moderate-level risk (danger level 2 of 5).
"Don't underestimate areas that have a lower avalanche danger rating. You can still trigger avalanches in parts of the state that have a Moderate (Level 2 of 5) or even a Low (Level 1 of 5) danger," CAIC said.
To get updates on avalanche conditions visit CAIC's website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.