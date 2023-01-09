More than $400,000 worth of artwork that was stolen from the back of a truck in Boulder last month has been recovered, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.
Five high-end paintings were in the process of being moved across the country when the theft occurred. On December 14, representatives from a company that was moving the art stayed in a hotel in Boulder. At least one person broke into the truck and stole the artwork overnight.
On Saturday, police learned that the art may be located at a hotel room in Lakewood.
"A search of the room resulted in the recovery of all the stolen artwork, valued at more than $400,000, still intact, as well as numerous other stolen items, such as handguns and electronics. Additionally, officers recovered a large stash of drugs, specifically nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine," the release said.
The suspect, 31-year-old Brandon Camacho-Levine, was arrested at the scene and is facing the following charges.
- Two felony counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- Four felony counts of drug distribution/manufacturing
- One felony count of first-degree vehicle trespass
- Two felony counts of theft ($100,000-$1,000,000)
- Two misdemeanor counts of theft ($300-$999)
- One misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools
- Three felony charges of failure to appear
- One felony charge of special drug offender (Distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm)
“This is a prime example of the great policework our officers do every day in Boulder, and I could not be more proud of Officer Meehan, Patrol, the Special Enforcement Unit and our partners at the Lakewood Police Department. Not only did we recover this artwork still intact, but we also took these deadly drugs that plague our community off the street,” Chief Maris Herold said in the release.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I like to see the maximum sentence for this criminal, 20 years for the fentanyl drugs
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.