Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive.
Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
The increase reportedly took place on December 19, with the reasoning reported to be the upkeep of the lots and servicing the on-site porta-potties amid growing crowds. One visitor also noted that the owner stated that not everyone was paying the original $5 fee at parking stations.
While this highly-rated attraction is most popular in the summer and best-known for holding a snowfield through warmer months of the year, people visit it year-round. That being said, seasonal road closures can exist due to winter weather.
Find more information about the hike here, with additional rules for visiting found on the Forest Service website.
