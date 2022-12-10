More than 400 avalanches were recorded in Colorado over the last seven days, and according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), dangerous conditions will persist as snowpack reaches a "tipping point" in some areas around the state.
"One hundred thirty-seven of these were large enough to bury someone, and 294 were natural; this should be warning enough that the snowpack is dangerous. This weekend signs of instability, like natural avalanches, will diminish, but human triggering remains likely. As the slab gains strength, you may get less warning, no cracking or collapsing, before the slab breaks," CAIC said in a Facebook post.
Over the next few days, conditions will be dangerous in many areas of Colorado's mountains, and another potent storm will roll through the state early next week. The map below shows the avalanche forecast across the state on Saturday. The areas shaded in orange have been categorized as having dangerous avalanche conditions.
"Dangerous avalanche conditions last through the weekend. Chances are, you will feel collapsing and see cracking to remind you. You can easily trigger a large avalanche that breaks near the ground, especially on steep slopes that hold more than about three feet of snow," the center said.
Authors note: The avalanche forecast below is subject to change. The most current avalanche forecast for regions across Colorado can be found, here.
"During times like this, very conservative terrain choices are a must because the uncertainty of where we can trigger a slide is high. You can find safer travel by sticking to terrain less than about 30 degrees that is not connected to large steep slopes above. South-facing slopes that do not harbor a weak layer are also a good option as long as you are not hitting rocks beneath," the post reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.